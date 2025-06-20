Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that the Trump administration’s blocking Congress from ICE facilities heightened suspicions that there was “something going on that should not be going on.”

Meeks said, “This is my concern about this administration. He has continuously tried to go around Congress and block Congress from doing its constitutionally responsible duties. We are and have oversight and should be let into these facilities without notice. Because if you have notice, then they can try to, you know, fix something up that’s not actual. The way that you find out what actually is taking place, and we’ve done this under several administrations, Democrat and Republican previously, you’re able to walk in and make an assessment of what is and what is not taking place.”

He added, “When you are prevented from doing your job and prevented from, you know, doing what the Constitution says you should be doing, then it makes you feel that there is something going on that should not be going on. And we look at the process right now with a president who says he doesn’t have — he doesn’t want to abide by court decisions and does not want Congress to play the appropriate role and responsibility that it has, as given by the Constitution. It’s problematic.”

