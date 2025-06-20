GOP Sen. Ricketts: We Have to Get Harsher with Chinese Students, Limit Numbers

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Bottom Line,” Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) stated that the U.S. has to “be taking harsher steps with regard to Chinese students coming to this country. They limit the number of students that we send over there, we should be doing the same.”

Ricketts said, “Frankly, one of the things that the Chinese have been doing, it started with the Confucius Institutes, when I was governor, I worked with my board of regents to block, and many have been taken down across our campuses, but that was just a front for Chinese spying. I’ve had numerous stories about people who worked on university campuses and what the Chinese students were doing there to either spy or try to exploit or intimidate our own professors.”

He continued, “So, this is a real danger. And, frankly, we need to be taking harsher steps with regard to Chinese students coming to this country. They limit the number of students that we send over there, we should be doing the same. They also limit the amount of companies that can do business over there. YouTube can’t be over in China. Why are we allowing their companies over here? So, there [are] many places, but we need to be blocking the Chinese access to our country, because they are a Communist nation that is seeking to overthrow us, and we should take that threat very, very seriously.”

