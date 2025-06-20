Pollak: Nobody Will Miss the Iranian Regime, But We Have No Idea Who Would Replace It

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak talked about Iran.

Pollak said that Iran’s regime is evil and is responsible for killing large amounts of Americans and is awful to its own people, so it shouldn’t stay “in any moral sense. But, as Americans, we’ve had some very bad experiences with what happens in the aftermath after you go into countries and defeat terrible regimes. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.”

He added that neither the U.S. nor Israel have stated that regime change is an objective.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo