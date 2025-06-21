‘Illegal Is Illegal’: Blackburn Says Criminal Aliens Are Going to Be Deported, Includes Being in the Country Illegally

Friday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reminded Democrat critics of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that illegal immigrants were here “illegally,” which made them subject to deportation.

“Senator Blackburn, you know, hearing him say that, the president has such a smart nuanced in line with the American people view of immigration,” guest host Kayleigh McEnany said. “You know, the left tries to demonize him as this monster taking people out. But he really has a nuanced view and now it sounds like there’s going to be some program for farmers where they help determine who’s here and who’s not, it sounded like.”

Blackburn replied, “Well, and, Kayleigh, I will tell you this since I’ve been out working with ICE today. They are working about 75 hours a week. They are certainly going after the criminal illegal aliens, people that are pedophiles, murderers, rapists, and they are getting them out of communities. I have not talked to one person who wants to have a Tren de Aragua, or an MS-13 in their community. And then I think it’s important too to note that DHS and Border Patrol have the website, and employers can go there, they can help their employees go there, they can report that they’re in the country illegally. They can be given a plane ticket home and an appointment to apply to come back into the country.”

She added, “The point is this, illegal is illegal. And people need to make certain that criminals are going to be deported — anyone who has crossed that border is here illegally.”

