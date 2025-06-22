Dem Rep. Himes: Trump Administration Claim Iran Strikes Were Successful ‘Insane’

Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s claim that the military strikes had destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities was “insane.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “When we look at what the administration says that they have accomplished here, that they have set this program back significantly, that these strikes were successful, do you think the world is a safer place this morning than it was yesterday?”

Himes said, “Kasie, stop. You know, look, that’s insane. That’s insane. You don’t need to be an intelligence professional to know that we have no idea whether these strikes were successful. Now, if what you’re looking for is a big boom and a large hole in the ground, I have very little doubt that our bunker busters did a big boom and a very large hole in the ground but we don’t know sitting here right now, whether the highly enriched uranium was in the Fordow facility or in the Natanz facility. We have no idea. In the coming weeks, we will develop a more specific idea, but we have no idea in the world right now whether these strikes were in any way successful.”

He added, “Anybody who says that they have any idea whatsoever about whether these raids did anything other than create a big boom. And a lot of dust has no idea what they’re talking about.”

