Marlow: Trump Goes Full Alpha, Has Found Quickest Way to Peace

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show, host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Iran strikes over the weekend.

Marlow began by noting that the Soleimani strike was a one-and-done strike that didn’t lead to a broader war and that Iran is a danger since it funds terrorists that attack American soldiers and citizens and their nuclear program is clearly designed for evil purposes and that the IAEA was warning about the Iran program.

He added that Iran isn’t coming out with a harsh response by doing this like shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, which shows they don’t have any friends who can help them rebuild their missiles because they don’t want to get on Iran’s losing side and the Iran strikes on America’s base in Qatar appears to just be an attempt to save face for their domestic audience, and we’re now on a path to declare victory and move forward.

