Homan: Iranian Sleeper Cells a ‘Significant Threat’

Tuesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Trump border czar Tom Homan said a threat from so-called Iranian sleeper cells was a “significant threat” to U.S. national security.

Homan blamed the porous U.S. border policies of the previous administration for what he called “the biggest national security vulnerability this country has ever seen.”

“It’s a significant threat, and I have been talking about this for four years when I was a Fox News contributor — before I came back with President Trump, and for four years I said my biggest concern is the open border causes the biggest national security vulnerability this country has ever seen,” Homan said. “You know, every day the average under the Biden administration, every single day the average was 1,800 gotaways, known gotaways, people we had on video, drone traffic, sensor traffic. These are people we know came to the United States, entered illegally. We don’t know who they are, where they came from, why they are here, but they got away and we know that number, 1,800 average every day.”

