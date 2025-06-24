Marlow: Trump a Peace President, Highly Rational, an Anti-Chaos Agent

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show, host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Trump foreign policy.

Trump’s approach is a sensible one of not allowing Iran to have nuclear weapons, “no forever wars, and you’re only using ground troops if we’re going to be able to take out a Baghdadi type, go in there for a couple hours, get out. Unpredictability is crucial. … Peace through strength. … And don’t miss those opportunities” to do things like take out Iran’s nuclear facilities.

