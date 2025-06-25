Sanders: Democrat Party Run by ‘Beltway Consultants’ — Have No Clue About Real World

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the Democratic Party was run by “inside-the-beltway consultants” who do not understand “the real world.”

Discussing 33-year-old Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani winning the NYC Mayor Democratic primary over establishment candidate Andrew Cuomo, Sanders said, “I think he is prepared. And this is the point. Look, what is the Democratic Party today? It is, and I don’t think people can argue with this. It is funded by very wealthy people.”

He continued, “It is run by inside-the-beltway consultants who really have very little clue about what’s going on in the real world. That is why I think, sadly, Kamala Harris lost an election that she should have won. It is a party which is not going to take on powerful special interests because of fundraising fears, and it certainly has turned its back on working people. Zohran did all of that. He changed all of that.”

Sanders added, “The question is, you know, will the Democratic leadership learn from his campaign? I doubt it. I think they would rather go down with the Titanic than give up the fact that they are captains of the boat.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN