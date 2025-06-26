Can Soda Be MAHA? American Beverage Association President Says Sugarless Drinks Thriving

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” American Beverage Association President and CEO Kevin Keane talked about soda and beverages and health.

Keane said that concerns about people drinking their calories are valid “and we acknowledge that we have to be part of the solution. … And what we’re proud of, Alex, is we’ve been doing that 15, going on 20 years now in a conscientious way. We’ve been driving down the calories we put in the marketplace. We’re actually down 42%, the beverage calories that we’re putting in the marketplace. And we’re doing that, primarily, Alex, by creating more choices for the consumer that have zero sugar and zero calories in them.”

He added that there have been other beverages besides soda added to the marketplace and most of the beverages people buy now have no sugar.

