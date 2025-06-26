Fmr. Clinton Official, Biden Staffer Metzl: You’d Think Iran Strikes Were 9/11 by How Sanders Rally Reacted

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Atlantic Council Senior Fellow, former World Health Organization Adviser, former NSC official during the Clinton administration, and Deputy Staff Director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under then-Sen. Joe Biden Jamie Metzl praised the strikes on Iran and stated that the reaction to the strikes at Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) rally was like the strikes were “9/11 by the mourning of these people who were clearly rooting against America.” And “we should be against people who are attacking our government, people who are undermining our government, just as we should look at the January 6 insurrectionists and say, hey, that’s not what we want for our democracy.”

Metzl said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:50] “I’m a Democrat…I served for President Clinton. I actually worked for Joe Biden in the Senate, but this has been an incredible week for President Trump and for our country. He struck Iran’s nuclear sites and then immediately forced a ceasefire that was not inevitable in any way. Now he went to NATO…and the European countries massively increased their spending for our common defense. So, we, as Democrats, as Republicans, as Americans, we need to just call balls and strikes as we see them. This blind tribalism is going to ruin our country.”

He continued, “And we should criticize, I don’t know if you have played for your viewers the tape from last Saturday night, Bernie Sanders in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when the news came about the American strikes, you would’ve thought that this was 9/11 by the mourning of these people who were clearly rooting against America. I think we should root — we should be against people who are attacking our government, people who are undermining our government, just as we should look at the January 6 insurrectionists and say, hey, that’s not what we want for our democracy. If we don’t come together, our country’s going to be at even greater risk.”

