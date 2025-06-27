CNN’s Marks: DIA’s ‘Low-Confidence Assessment’ on Iran Is ‘No Confidence’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” CNN Military Analyst Major Gen. James “Spider” Marks (Ret.) stated that it will take time to figure out how much damage American strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities did, we don’t get immediate emphatic results, assessments are usually done to disagree on purpose and start a conversation, and the DIA’s assessment was likely released inappropriately and “was a low-confidence assessment, which means, really, in the world I grew up, that’s no confidence.”

Marks said, “The deal is, the bomb damage assessment and the effects that you’re trying to achieve are going to take place over time. That was stated from the outset by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, that it’s going to take time.” And there will be different sources of intelligence used.

He added, “And, also, assessments like this are intentionally done to disagree and begin the conversation. They are not emphatic results immediately. In fact, this was set out by DIA, probably, I’m only going to assume, inappropriately, but it was a low-confidence assessment, which means, really, in the world I grew up, that’s no confidence. So, there is essential time that needs to be a part of this assessment process.”

