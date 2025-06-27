Cruz: It Would Be a Mistake to Let Iran Sell Oil

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that there are some in the Trump administration “urging, let’s cut a deal, let’s let Iran sell oil, lets lift all the sanction[s],” and “it would be a catastrophic mistake to flood billions of dollars into Iran.”

Cruz said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:15] “[T]here are voices in the administration, now that the president has scored a historic victory, who are urging, let’s cut a deal, let’s let Iran sell oil, lets lift all the sanction[s], let’s make this a victory for the ayatollah. Understand, this ayatollah still hates America, he chants death to America, and he’s been trying to murder Donald Trump. And so, it would be a catastrophic mistake to flood billions of dollars into Iran.”

He added, “I will tell you, one of the best indications of how successful this attack was, within hours, Iran was rushing to have a ceasefire. That’s because they are utterly decimated and weakened, and that’s why they wanted a ceasefire. But don’t think for a minute they suddenly love America or love Israel. They still hate us, they are still our enemy, but we have taken away their ability to murder Americans.”

