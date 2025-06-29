Chris Murphy: Trump Acting ‘Much More Lawless’ then First Term

Senator Chris Murphy said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Donald Trump is acting more lawless than he did in his first term when asked about possible impeachment.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I want to follow up with you because you said the strikes were illegal because they were carried out without congressional approval. Your colleague, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said it is grounds for impeachment. Do you agree with that and the fact that President Trump acted unilaterally for grounds for impeachment?”

Murphy said, “That is a decision the House makes, not a decision the Senate makes. But it is clear this was illegal, I know he says these were time-limited strikes, they were targeted strikes.”

Welker said, “Do you think she’s on the right track by suggesting he should be impeached for not going to Congress first?”

Murphy said, “Again, that is a decision the House makes, but I will say if you compare his conduct in this administration to the first administration, his conduct this administration is much worse, much more lawless and unconstitutional.”

