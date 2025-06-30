Marlow: Zohran Mamdani Has ‘Openly Racist’ Tax Plan That Penalizes ‘Whiteness’

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani’s plan to increase taxes on “whiter” neighborhoods.

Marlow said, “So, this is just so racist. It’s openly racist. And we’re never this lucky where they actually say the quiet part out loud. … You don’t get that lucky that often where you have a mainstream or becoming mainstream Democrat who’s willing to say what they really believe. … They want them taxed more as a penalty for their whiteness”

