Poll Finds Strong Support for Trump’s Iran Peace Deal

A broad majority of Americans support efforts to quickly end the war with Iran through a negotiated agreement, according to a new Economist/YouGov survey that found widespread support for several key provisions included in President Donald Trump’s proposed peace deal.

Trump signed a proposed peace framework during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles that seeks to bring an end to hostilities between the United States and Iran. The Memorandum of Understanding establishes a roadmap for negotiating a broader agreement within 60 days. The proposal calls for both nations to halt military action immediately, refrain from future attacks against one another, and recognize each other’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

A recent Economist/YouGov poll shows that most Americans are ready to see the conflict with Iran come to an end. Out of nearly 1,700 citizens surveyed, a solid 66% think the U.S. should wrap things up with a deal as quickly as possible. This isn’t just a one-sided sentiment—74% of Democrats and 61% of Republicans are on the same page about wanting a negotiated settlement. Almost 90% of people said they’ve been following the news about the proposed agreement.

Even though Americans are still split on the overall deal, they’re actually on the same page about the main details. For instance, a solid 69% back the idea of Iran pausing its nuclear weapon development and talking out what to do with its enriched uranium. The exact same number—69%—agree with reopening the Strait of Hormuz to let commercial ships pass through toll-free for two months. It looks like even with all the political bickering over the big picture, most voters just want to see tensions drop and avoid another war in the Middle East.

Republicans were more likely than Democrats to support the deal overall, with 53% expressing support compared to 21% of Democrats. Among Republicans who identify with the Make America Great Again movement, support rose to 63%.

At the same time, Americans are still pretty skeptical about Iran’s long-term plans. Two-thirds of people figure Iran will try to build nuclear weapons down the road anyway, and a massive 81% worry that these talks will eventually fall apart and spark another conflict.

Even so, voters overwhelmingly want to give diplomacy a shot instead of dragging out the war. And when it comes to the actual negotiating table, Americans want their leaders to look out for number one: about 58% say the U.S. should lock down a deal that benefits America, even if the Israeli government opposes it.