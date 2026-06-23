Disney Vs Trump: ABC Pushes On-Air Campaign for Audience Support as FCC Investigates Democrat-Friendly Network

ABC is going all-in to shore up support for its extremist, left-wing daytime gabfest, The View by hosting TV ads urging viewers to contact the FCC to show support for the hardcore, leftist fake news-pushing show.

ABC is facing several proceedings before the FCC, led by Trump-appointed Chairman Brendan Carr, as detractors of The View, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and other shows begin pushing for sanctions against the network for violating equal time for opposing viewpoints and other rules.

ABC debuted its first spot on Monday urging fans to tell the FCC that The View is a “bona fide” news program. The ads will also air online, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“The View has welcomed your favorite guests for nearly 30 years. Now the FCC wants to control who is allowed to appear on the show. Tell the FCC to let the viewers decide,” the spot states as it opens with video of Barbara Walters hosting the show.

While Barbara Walters was one of the founders of the far-left show in 1997, she retired from her spot on the panel back in 2014, and even since passed away in 2022. So, she has not been associated with The View for more than a decade.

WATCH:

ABC is pushing an additional ad on flagship New York station WABC, urging viewers to tell the FCC that the network is a vital center of communications for East Coast residents.

“ABC7 has proudly served the New York area for more than 75 years. Now the FCC is questioning our commitment to viewers by threatening to take us off the air. Use your voice and tell the FCC that New York deserves to keep its trusted local station WABC,” the second spot says.

The network is also airing spots in support of its outlets in other major cities including, KABC-TV Los Angeles; WLS-TV Chicago; WPVI-TV Philadelphia; KTRK-TV Houston; KGO-TV San Francisco; WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; KFSN-TV Fresno, California.

Trump allies have been angling to have the FCC revoke ABC’s broadcast licenses over the network’s one-sided “news” coverage, and its support for Democrat-allied shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston