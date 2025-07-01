CT Gov. Lamont: Mamdani ‘Transformative’, We’ve Done Some of His Policies

During an interview with CBS News’ “The Takeout” on Monday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said that New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (D) “is a big deal” and is “transformative.” And Connecticut is doing or has done some of his policies already.

CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent and host Major Garrett asked, “So, as you know, last week, there was a primary in New York City, Zohran Mamdani won. One of his big issues was housing and affordability. You just vetoed a piece of legislation that a lot of people thought had been negotiated with your office. What’s going to be the future of housing legislation in Connecticut? And how do you read Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City, with that issue being a driving force?”

Lamont answered, “I think he is a big deal. I think he’s transformative. I love what he’s doing on universal pre-K for everybody, same thing that we’re doing right here. Talk about free bus service for folks, we did that all during COVID as well.”

Lamont then turned to housing legislation in the state and said that “affordable housing is the biggest key to affordability in our state and I think across the country” and he thinks towns need to take the lead on the issue.

