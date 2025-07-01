Dem Rep. Frost: There Are 20 House GOP No Votes on Big Beautiful Bill

Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing” that President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” domestic policy package passed by the Senate has at least 20 Republican Representatives who are currently no votes.

Frost said, “We’re hearing that there’s about 20 Republicans could be a little bit more –”

Host Jen Psaki said, “Twenty.”

Frost continued, “Twenty Republicans that as of now are no.”

Psaki said, “They can only lose three.”

Frost said, “They can only, they can lose 3 or 4 and it’s done, and Massie — he’s already one of them. So there’s three more to go. We hear this about roughly give or take 20 Republicans who, as of this moment, are no.”

He added, “Now we’ve got to be honest all the time, the moderates on the Republican side always fold. They put up a little fight. So that way, they have some footage that they can put behind their ads during election time, and then they fold right away. The far right kind of Freedom Caucus folks, most of the time, they fold. Sometimes they stick to it. So we’ll see. Right now, we’re having conversations with a lot of them behind the scenes. But you, one of the most important conversations, the most impactful ones, are actually constituents and the people reaching out. That’s why the big strategy right now is delay, delay, delay. Every minute we keep this bill from passing, it becomes even more unpopular.’

