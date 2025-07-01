EXCLUSIVE: Lara Trump Fielding Calls from Inside White House Encouraging Her to Run for N.C. Senate

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Lara Trump talked about the U.S. Senate in 2026.

Trump said that she has “fielded quite a few calls from a lot of people, some of those calls have come from the White House.” She’s thought about running for the Senate three times and maybe there’s something to that if the idea keeps coming up, but she hasn’t made a final decision.

