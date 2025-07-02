Mark Penn: Zohran Mamdani a ‘9/11 Moment for the Democratic Party’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former Clinton pollster Mark Penn warned of dire consequences for New York City Democrats’ vote to make Zohran Mamdani the party’s standard-bearer for its 2025 mayoral election.

Penn called it a “9/11 moment” for Democrats nationally.

“Well, look, this is a 9/11 moment for the Democratic Party in the sense that he’s an antisemitic socialist,” Penn said. “I think you have to throw both of those things at him because he has really not disavowed the global intifada. He has not really disavowed his comments that we should seize the means of production. He is perhaps the most extreme major candidate ever to win such a major office. And the system itself, the primary system, has been hijacked. There normally would have been a runoff, which would have then exposed his views rather than his smiling through the primaries. But I think that it’s absolutely essential here that this not become Mamdani versus Trump. That’s his strategy. If he can get rid of the idea that there are two other candidates or maybe one other candidate opposing him and he’s running against Trump, well, you know, he’ll win that one.”

