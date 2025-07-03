Begala: BBB a ‘Political Death Warrant,’ GOP Will Lose over 40 House Seats

CNN analyst Paul Begala said Thursday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that the “Big, Beautiful Bill” was a “political death warrant” that will cause the Republican Party to lose the majority in the 2026 midterm elections.

Begala said, “Hakeem Jeffries gave the Democrats a voice today. He set the new record for a speech in the House. They don’t have filibusters in the House, but they have this rule that allows the leader to speak pretty much unlimited. So he went on for hours, and he focused on Medicaid, focused on health care.”

He continued, “I thought Hakeem today was terrific. They’re right to focus on Medicaid. They’re right to bring it back to this contrast. They’re going to cut taxes for the rich and take away your Medicaid.”

Begala added, “Everybody knows if you leave the Republicans in a room alone with the lights off, they’re going to cut taxes for the rich and take away your health care. So this is something we have 60 to 70 years of experience and muscle memory. The Republicans tried this the last time Trump was president. They cut taxes for the rich in 2017. And they tried. They didn’t succeed, but they tried to outlaw Obamacare. God bless John McCain, he saved Obamacare. But even for trying to take away health care while cutting taxes for the rich, they lost 41 House seats. I know it’s 487 days away. They’re going to lose more than that in 487 days. This is a political death warrant as much as it is a bill.”

