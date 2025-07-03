NYPD Chief of Dept.: Mamdani ‘Foolish’ to Call for Ending Our Unit that Patrols Protests

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” NYPD Chief of Department John Chell reacted to New York City mayoral candidate New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s (D) call to abolish the police department’s Strategic Response Group (SRG) by stating that the unit has ensured that there haven’t been any major incidents during all the protests in the city in the wake of the October 7 attacks and other large protests like the No Kings protests and stated that anyone calling for the SRG to be disbanded “quite frankly, is foolish and doesn’t know what they’re doing.”

Chell stated, “So, look, since October 7, we’ve had over 6,000 protests. We had our No Kings protests a couple of weeks ago with 75,000 protesters. Our SRG [is] highly trained, highly professional men and women who hold the line. In the last two years of protests, we’ve had no major incidents in the city. The No Kings protests, about 500 out of 50,000 thought they were going to tear our city apart, and our SRG stopped them.”

He continued, “So, for anyone to say they’re going to disband that kind of success in unit, quite frankly, is foolish and doesn’t know what they’re doing.”

