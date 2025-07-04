Cuellar: Numbers at Border Fell Because Trump Has ‘the Right Policy’ and Other Nations Are Helping

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that the numbers at the border are declining because “President Trump is using the right policy, no catch and release” unlike the Biden administration, and because other countries are stopping people before they reach the border.

While discussing the border funding provisions in the reconciliation bill, Cuellar said, “Look, the numbers have gone down without building any more border wall. … Because you’ve got to look at a confluence of things. You’ve got to have the right policies. And President Trump is using the right policy, no catch and release, that Biden, I disagreed, because he did catch and release. You’ve got to get Mexico and other countries to stop people before they come over. So, the numbers have gone down.”

He added, “Now, do we need to have more Border Patrol agents? Yes. More technology? Yes. River roads, carrizo cane eliminations.”

