Wasserman Schultz: GOP’s ‘Top Priority’ Was Extending Tax Cuts, Middle Class Just Gets ‘Handful’ and ‘Crumbs’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) stated that the top priority of Republicans has been to extend the 2017 tax cuts and the middle class just gets “the crumbs” of the reconciliation bill “and they give a handful of middle-class tax breaks that expire in a couple of years.”

Wasserman Schultz said, “The wealthiest 20%, Ana, get the — 60% of the benefit in this bill, and the middle class get the crumbs, which [expire], and the wealthiest tax breaks are permanent. It’s an outrage.”

Host Ana Cabrera then asked, “[W]hy are Republicans pushing this bill so hard? Is it all about keeping those tax cuts, or are you calculating maybe that the worst impacts won’t be felt until further down the road, maybe the next administration? What do you think?”

Wasserman Schultz responded, “That’s exactly what their top priority has been. Their top priority the whole time has been to make sure that the 2017 tax cuts that were unpaid for then, that blew a massive hole in the deficit, that they’re extended, because they expire at the end of this year and that they’re made permanent and they give a handful of middle-class tax breaks that expire in a couple of years.”

