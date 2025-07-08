Jeffries: Dems Will ‘Aggressively’ Probe if Trump Cuts Worsened TX Flood Response

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Democrats will “aggressively” investigate whether the Trump administration’s cuts to the National Weather Service affected the deviation of the central Texas floods.

Jeffries said, “I think there will also be a moment where, as a Congress, we need to aggressively ask some questions about what happened, why did it happen? How do we prevent this type of tragedy from ever happening again? There’s real concern with the fact that, you know The National Weather Service has been decimated by the Trump administration. There is real concern that Donald Trump and his Homeland Security Secretary have threatened to defund FEMA. And there’s real concern that the Texas state government may not have necessarily done everything that they could have done in advance of the flooding to protect those communities.”

Host Ari Melber said, “Is this, since you mentioned it, an area where you think that defunding at the state or federal level could have played a part in an avoidable level of tragedy?”

Jeffries said, “That remains to be seen but certainly we have to ask those questions, and we’re going to have to get those answers. And we’re prepared as Democrats to aggressively do just that.”

