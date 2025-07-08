MSNBC’s Menendez: Trump to ‘Terrorize Communities’ by Invading American Cities

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” co-host Alicia Menendez said that President Donald Trump was invading American cities “to terrorize communities.”

Representative Nanette Barragan (D-CA) said, “California is a state where somebody is in need and people need help we send them in. And so I think that this is a good thing, and this is really what should America be coming together in a time of need instead of what we’re seeing happening in Los Angeles right now.”

Menendez said, “Well let’s talk about what’s happening in Los Angeles, specifically, what we heard from Mayor Bass today at a press conference about the appearance of ICE in your city. Take a listen.”

At a press conference in Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass (D) said, “What we have experienced over these last few weeks has just been shocking. As the city attorney mentioned yesterday, seeing troops, some on horseback ride through a children’s summer camp, disrupting that, traumatizing the kids.”

Menendez said, “So they’ve been trying to tell us, Republicans, that the invasion is coming from south of the border. It would seem that the invasion into American cities is coming from law enforcement deployed by this administration to terrorize communities. Am I getting that right?”

Barragan said, “No, you’re absolutely right.”

