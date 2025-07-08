Stephen Miller: ‘There Is an Insurrectionist Movement in the Democratic Party’

Monday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said that Democrat efforts to encourage illegal immigration were part of an “insurrectionist movement.”

He noted the hostility to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“All right, Mr. Miller, ICE agents, Border Patrol agents, cops are now getting shot at,” host Jesse Watters said. “How is this happening?”

“It’s happening because, Jesse, there is an insurrectionist movement in the Democratic Party that is inspiring domestic terrorism against ICE,” Miller replied. “When you have the mayor of Los Angeles mobilizing agitators, mobilizing the mob against ICE, saying that federal law enforcement has to leave her city. This is a settled constitutional question, Federal law is the supreme law of the land. You cannot nullify it. You cannot secede from it. It is the law of the United States of America. So these insurrectionist Democrats are every day engaging in rhetoric that is incentivizing, that is encouraging, that is fomenting violent terrorist attacks against ICE and ICE officers, not only in the shootings that you’ve seen recently, but ICE officers are being doxed, their families and children are being threatened, their addresses are being posted online. They’re being subjected to a campaign of terror by these radical Democrats.”

He continued, “Why, Jesse? What is this all about? This is the central struggle in the West. The Democratic Party’s objective is to flood the West with millions upon millions of illegals from the developing world, from the poor nations of the world, the failed states of the world, the collapsing states of the world, believing that, in so doing, they will collapse the West. They will collapse the middle class. They will collapse the population that has lived here before the migrants came. And in so doing, they think in the rubble of that, they can rule. They can sit on top the pile of ashes. Ask yourself this: Why is it that Democrats are so insistent that unlimited numbers of illegals from countries that are incapable of managing their own affairs come here? Countries like Somalia, countries like Haiti, countries that have no history of successful self- government, and they want unlimited numbers of illegals from those countries and refugees from those countries to come here with no chance at the pace, the scale, the scope of arrivals, at being able to assimilate and integrate into the American way of life?”

“What has it done to our schools?” Miller added. “What has it done to our hospitals? What has it done to just traffic in our cities? Every issue that affects our quality of life, Jesse — public safety, drugs, crime, education, health care, waiting in the emergency room — are all exacerbated, worsened and undermined by mass illegal immigration. ICE officers are heroes, and they need the support of the American people. President Trump is liberating our towns, just as he has promised, just as the American people overwhelmingly voted to give him a mandate to do just five months ago.”

