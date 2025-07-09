Marlow: ‘Abolish ICE’ Crowd Would Have Stopped Raid on Pedophile Ring

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about ICE busting a pedophile ring in Minnesota.

Marlow said, “[T]his pedophile ring in Minneapolis, with child sex offenders, would be alive, would be going strong, unless ICE was there to start bringing people in.” And “for all of the defund ICE people, that’s what they really want.”

