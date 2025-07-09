Tillis: Some of Trump’s Advisers Are ‘Amateurs’

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that President Donald Trump’s advisers were “amateurs” who “act like the president when he’s out of the room.”

Tillis said, “I don’t feel like what we passed out last week had any semblance of good governance. It was an artificial deadline created by some staffer in the White House who probably wanted the signature to happen while the rockets red glare were bursting in air bomb. You know that that vision on July 4th, there was nothing in that deadline that had anything to do with a Senate priority. I have said, look, we could have probably taken ten days and fixed this bill and and had the president have a highly successful bill, but you got staff over there that are so obsessed with making the date that they don’t care about the outcome. They just care about checking the box. And that’s what I’ve continued to tell the president he needs to be wary of.”

He added, “I don’t have a problem with President Trump. I got a problem with some of the people I consider to be amateurs, advising him. I’m going to make it very clear to them guys, when you act like the president when he’s out of the room, you don’t impress me. And they’ll hear more of that in the coming months.”

