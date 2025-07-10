Dem CA Assemblyman: ‘Don’t Know Very Much,’ But I Know Clash in Ventura County Is Feds’ Fault

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” California Assemblyman Steve Bennett (D) stated that while he doesn’t know very much about the clash between immigration agents and others in Ventura County, “this was a very peaceful morning at this field in Camarillo, until this militarization effort, basically, took place. And I might point out that that is sort of the beginning, if you try to normalize the militarization of domestic life. There was nothing going on in these fields that suggested we needed to have this enormous amount of military presence showing up in this field.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “What do you know about what’s going on there?”

Bennett answered, “Well, I don’t know very much, because I’m up here in Sacramento. This is a work day, and this is happening down in Ventura County, the county that I represent in Sacramento. I have had some reports, but I don’t think any of us have specific details yet.”

He continued, “I might push back a little bit, a White House official said everybody has the right to protest, we have no evidence yet that anybody’s laid any hands on any ICE agents or impeded what they were doing.”

Burman then cut in to say, “I think he’s getting at the general sort of what we witnessed in L.A. weeks ago.”

Bennett responded, “Certainly, but what we have — the situation we have in Ventura County is we have thousands and thousands of farm workers that have been here for decades, hardworking citizens, contributing, their kids are in our schools. They’re great members of society. And this was a very peaceful morning at this field in Camarillo, until this militarization effort, basically, took place. And I might point out that that is sort of the beginning, if you try to normalize the militarization of domestic life. There was nothing going on in these fields that suggested we needed to have this enormous amount of military presence showing up in this field.”

