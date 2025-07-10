Dem Rep. Ivey: Attacks on ICE Agents Are Wrong, But ‘This Isn’t New’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) stated that people who attack ICE agents or anyone should be prosecuted and there’s nothing acceptable about the attacks, but the attacks on ICE agents aren’t a new thing.

After playing a montage of harsh rhetoric about ICE, host Leland Vittert asked, “You and I have talked a lot about rhetoric. You’re — used to be a member of law enforcement, an assistant U.S. attorney, then a prosecuting attorney. Do you understand why ICE now — ICE agents and ICE officers are so scared of these potential attacks and so scared that, at some point, those ten people who were arrested with AR-15s are going to be successful at hurting them?”

Ivey responded, “Well, I think that’s been true for law enforcement for quite a while. Certainly, since the crack epidemic swept across the country in the mid-to-late 80s.”

Vittert then cut in to say, “This is different, though.”

Ivey answered, “It is and it isn’t. I prosecuted cop murder cases. This is not new. So, let’s — and there’s a wall right around the corner with cops’ names on them. It’s a long wall. They were killed in the line of duty. So, this isn’t new. I’m not saying there’s anything okay about it. We should prosecute people who are attacking ICE agents or whoever, but, I’ll say this, too, the mask with no identification, that’s not right.”

