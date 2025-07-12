‘Shame on You’: Netanyahu Rejects ‘Disinformation’ in U.S. Media

Saturday, during an interview that aired on FNC’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected so-called “lies” about the Israel-Iran conflict, which he said “in the electronic age — boy, that lie can encircle the earth 1,000 times.”

He claimed some were succumbing to “the worst propaganda,” likening it to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

“You know what I say?” Netanyahu said. “Shame on you. You should be ashamed of yourself. That’s not journalism. That’s not ethical. That’s succumbing to the worst propaganda. It’s like, ‘OK, we got some reports from Goebbels, who was the minister of disinformation for the Nazi regime. And that’s what these are — these are neo-Nazis. In fact, the previous chancellor of Germany came to see me at the beginning of the war against Hamas and said, ‘They’re exactly like the Nazis.'”

