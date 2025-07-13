Homan: We Have Most Secure Border in History Because ‘We’re Enforcing Immigration Law’

Trump border czar Tom Homan said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the U.S.-Mexico border was the most secure it has been in history because the administration is enforcing immigration law.

Homan said, “We want arrest a bad guy in the safety and security of the county jail but sanctuary cities release them into the community, which means we’ve got to go into the community and find them. When we find that bad person, many, many times, whether it’s the work site or in the community, they’re with other people, other people in the United States illegally. We’re going to let ice enforce law uphold the oath they took. We’re not going to be like the last administration who told ICE instructed ICE, you can’t arrest somebody for simply being here legally, they got to be convicted of a serious offense. That’s not the law.”

He continued, “Immigration enforcement has always been emotional, it’s always been controversial. I’ve been doing this since 1984. I get it. I understand why people want to come to the greatest nation on earth. I get it, but we can’t send the message to the whole world that it’s okay to enter this country legally. Don’t worry about it. Even though it’s a crime come and enter legally, and when you get order removal from a judge, you don’t have to leave. You can become a fugitive and we’ll never look for you. We got to send a message to the whole world. There are consequences for breaking laws.”

Homan added, “I think that’s why one of the reasons we have the most secure border in history, this nation today. It’s just not because we got boots on the ground, on the border, not because we ended catch release, a lot of these consequences. you’re watching what’s happening, we’re enforcing immigration law. I think that consequence has a lot to do with having the most secure border in the history of this nation.”

