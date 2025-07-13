Noem: ‘Unfortunate’ People ‘Playing Politics’ with Texas Floods

On Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said it was “unfortunate” that people are “playing politics” by using the floods in Texas to attack the administration.

Noem said, “Within an hour or two after the flooding, we had resources from Homeland Security helping those individuals in Texas. It was a heartbreaking scene and I think it has been well covered about what the Coast Guard did, how they were deployed immediately and help the rescue so many individuals.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “When did you get a request for these search and rescues? According to reports, they do not arrive until Tuesday.”

Noem said, “This is what is really unfortunate, is we have a situation where so many individuals are playing politics with what happened to Texas. The governor and emergency responders on the ground, the mayor of the city, the judge in that county who has authority over emergency response, every one of them said when they were asked for help, they were here. The federal government was here and we did not just deploy FEMA, we deployed the Coast Guard and Border Patrol was amazing. Every single agency was helping as many individuals as we possibly could, and it is a very different response from the federal government than we have seen in a disaster like this, because we have so many different agencies immediately respond, and that’s the way it should be.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN