Marlow: Biden Personally Signing Hunter’s Pardon–But Not Others–Is the Smoking Gun Bombshell

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Joe Biden’s autopen use.

Marlow said, “[H]e did personally sign the pardon for Hunter. So, he was capable of signing, but wouldn’t. … This is way worse for Joe Biden, if he had only signed Hunter than if he had signed a series or none of them.”

Marlow’s New York Times bestselling book, Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration, is available in hardcover, eBook, and audiobook read by the author himself.His new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which has been hailed by President Trump as a “must read” book, is available now is for pre-order now in hardcover and eReader format and will also be available as an audiobook read by the author himself.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo