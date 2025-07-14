Stacey Abrams: Critical We Protest Autocrat Trump’s ‘Illegal Behavior’

Failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that it was “critical” to protest President Donald Trump’s “Illegal behavior.”

Abrams said, “I’ve recently been talking about the ten steps to autocracy and the fact that we seem to think that we’re immune to what has happened to other democracies that have fallen into the hands of autocrats. And one of the key pushbacks against autocracy is protest because the way autocracy works it convinces you to be silent because you’re afraid of losing something. You’re afraid of the consequences of lifting your voice. You’re afraid that if you point out what’s happening it could come for you next.”

She continued, “Protest is the counter-narrative. It says I see what you’re doing. I believe I have not only the right, but the responsibility to point out that what you are doing is wrong. But there’s a cost to it and I think what is so important in this moment is that we’re seeing people protest, not simply in indirect ways, but in very direct ways, saying that illegal behavior by those who are holding authority should not be tolerated, even if the same authorities willing to send armed agents and Marines after you it is critical that we protest in this moment. I know it can feel sometimes inadequate to the task, but there is nothing. that hits the ear of an autocrat sharper than the sound of people saying, we could see you and we refuse to submit.”

Abrams added, “Part of our responsibility is to recognize that no matter who they’re coming after, first they’re coming after you next.”

