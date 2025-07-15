Tillis: Rescissions Bill ‘Great Test Case,’ Hope We Vote on a Lot More

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) stated that the rescissions package is “a great test case,” and he hopes the Senate votes on much bigger rescissions in the future.

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “Now that the PEPFAR cuts are out, does this rescissions package have your hard yes vote, will it have enough votes to pass in final passage?”

Tillis responded, “Yeah. I had actually indicated that I was a lean yes before the amendment came out. The main thing that’s important about this bill is to make sure that the questions from members who have not yet decided on how they’re going to vote get answered or that there are commitments that this broad authority that they’re providing the administration to make cuts is not going to surprise them in the future. The reason that’s important, … there’s a promise of tens of billions of dollars in rescissions that I hope that we’re voting on in the future as a result of some of the government efficiency efforts, and we do not want to erode the support for future rescissions packages by not getting this small one right. It’s a great test case, and that’s why I’m inclined to support it.”

He added that rescissions need to focus on waste, fraud, and abuse.

