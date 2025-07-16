Khanna on Mamdani: FDR Had ‘Terrible Antisemite’ in His Coalition, I Think Mamdani Will Protect Jews

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that he hopes New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) will unequivocally condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada” and stated that FDR had a coalition that “a terrible antisemite” was a part of and “A coalition is broad.” But he thinks Mamdani will protect Jewish people.

Khanna said, “I unequivocally condemn globalize the intifada. … I hope he will as well. I don’t know exactly the language. But, look, FDR had a coalition, right? You know who the most effective person — one of the people in the coalition was? Rep. Rankin? Rep. Rankin was a terrible antisemite, and he got the Tennessee Valley Authority passed. A coalition is broad. Now, I don’t — I think Zohran is going to be committed to protecting Jewish Americans. I think he has a view that’s different on Israel than me and some others. But we have to build a broad tent.”

Host Leland Vittert then said that having a broad tent that includes antisemitism is different and Khanna wouldn’t be okay with a GOP broad tent that included members of the KKK, and Khanna responded, “Sure, but Zohran’s not that.”

He added that Mamdani won the primary due to economics, and if Democrats “figure out how to get that spirit of anger and distrust and change and we have a more pro-growth message and a message that’s consistent with free enterprise, then I think it’s a winning coalition.”

