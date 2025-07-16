Zinke: ‘Bond Market Doesn’t Lie’, Tariffs Have to Lead to Deals with China, E.U. and Prices Stabilize for Interest Rates to Fall

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) said that tariffs ultimately have to lead to trade deals with the E.U. and China and “having tariffs out there, even though there’s more income coming into the Treasury, there’s a lot of pain with tariffs, too.” He also stated that “the bond market doesn’t lie. The bond market looks at the reconciliation bill, it stabilized, but, in order for interest rates to go down…we’ve got to make sure that tariffs then lead into trade deals and the prices stabilize.”

Zinke said that three things need to happen: “One is the economy needs to feel better. It needs to feel better for you, for me, for the consumers. It needs to feel better. And secondly is, the tariffs have to lead to trade deals, having tariffs out there, even though there’s more income coming into the Treasury, there’s a lot of pain with tariffs, too.”

He added, “We’re going to have to get a trade deal with the E.U. We’re going to have to get a trade deal with China, and that movement, also, will satisfy the last point is, the bond market has to stabilize and interest rates have to go down. … And the bond market doesn’t lie. The bond market looks at the reconciliation bill, it stabilized, but, in order for interest rates to go down…we’ve got to make sure that tariffs then lead into trade deals and the prices stabilize.”

