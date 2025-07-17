Dem Rep. Garcia: ‘Informants Coming Forward’ on Epstein Files

Thursday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) claimed “informants” were coming forward to give Congress information on the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Garcia said, “The bottom line is that Donald Trump is hiding something. He’s not being honest with the American public. He spent his entire campaign talking about releasing the Epstein files, his entire base, his own son talking about it, tweeting about it dozens of times online.”

He continued, “This story is growing day by day. We’re getting informants coming forward. There’s people that are having conversations with members of Congress, Elon Musk clearly knows much more than he is letting on. So I think there’s a lot of questions to be asked. We know that Donald Trump, we know that in some cases, Fox News, others have doctored videos. There’s there is a lot now that is piling on this case.”

Garcia added, “Donald Trump made it central to his win and his base was expecting him to deliver. Instead, he’s betrayed his base. He’s betrayed his campaign promises. Now I think it’s very appropriate that we continue to ask and investigate for a full release of the truth and the full Epstein files.”

