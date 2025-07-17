Warren: Trump ‘Will Bring Down U.S. Financial Markets’ if He Ousts Powell

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source” that President Donald Trump would “bring down the U.S. financial markets” if he fired Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Warren said, “Donald Trump can’t say over and over and over and over, I want to fire him. I want to fire him. I want to fire him. Can’t somebody figure out how to fire him? And then, suddenly, say, I’m really interested in seeing the receipts for painting and plumbing in the repairs of a 90-year-old building. He’s looking, it would appear, that he is looking for a pretext to get rid of Jerome Powell.”

She added, “So, this isn’t about whether interest rates should go up or should go down. This isn’t about whether there should be more regulation or less regulation of the bank. This is about whether or not Donald Trump gets to control the Fed in the same way he controls every other part of government. And the answer here is no, he does not. And if he tries, he will bring down the U.S. financial markets.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “You think it will bring down the U.S. financial markets if he ousts Jay Powell?”

Warren said, “Yes, I do. I do.”

