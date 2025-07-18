CBS: Of the 70K Criminals Deported, Only About 2K Committed Murder, Sex Offenses, or Kidnapping

On Thursday’s “CBS Evening News,” co-host John Dickerson and CBS News National Investigative Correspondent Tom Hanson stated that the Trump administration isn’t targeting the worst of the worst for deportation first because of the estimated 70,000 people with criminal convictions who have been deported since January, only around 2,000 were convicted of murder, sex offenses, or kidnapping.

Co-host Maurice DuBois began the segment by saying, “Now to the president’s crackdown on illegal immigration. He has said the first targets for deportation would be criminals he described as the worst of the worst.”

Dickerson then said, “But as we reported last night, that does not appear to be what’s happening.”

Hanson then said that going after the worst of the worst has “been the administration’s rallying cry. … But CBS News has obtained deportation data that tells a different story. Of the estimated 70,000 people with criminal convictions who have been deported since January, just half a percent were convicted of murder, less than 2% for sex offenses, and less than half a percent were convicted of kidnapping.”

Hanson then told the story of a migrant in detention who didn’t have a criminal history who was detained after attending a hearing.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett