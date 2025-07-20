Crockett: Trump Is a ‘Wannabe Hitler’

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Saturday on MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports” that President Donald Trump was a “wannabe Hitler.”

Discussing the Jeffrey Epstein materials, Witt asked, “What are your Republican colleagues telling you, whether it’s OTR or even just flat-out discussing this? And do you think there will be a vote next week, whether or not to require these grand jury documents to be released?”

Crockett said, “I absolutely think that they are gonna run away with this as quickly as possible. We saw a number of Republicans that just skipped a previous vote this week. So, I don’t anticipate that we will get to any resolution on this.”

She added, “They want to show that they’re loyal to this, you know, I don’t even know what to call him. I’ve called him so many things, but this wannabe Hitler for sure. They want to pledge their loyalty to him, and they know that he does not want this released. I think they also are concerned about the damage that it may do. If he’s trying to hide it, they understand that it is most likely problematic for him as well as the MAGA brand, as well the Republicans. So, I don’t anticipate that they will be on board for doing anything that may harm them or their fearless leader.”

