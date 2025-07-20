Klobuchar Won’t Rule Out Presidential Bid in 2028

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) did not rule out running for president in 2028.

Host Jake Tapper said, “You visited New Hampshire last weekend to campaign for Congressman Chris Pappas in his Senate race. New Hampshire, of course, an early primary state now that Joe Biden is no longer in office, New Hampshire goes back to the front of the line. Are you considering at all a presidential run in 2028? and what do democrats need to do to get there to get your dismal approval ratings up?”

Klobuchar said, “I think every Democrat, national Democrat, including myself, is focused on this upcoming election, which is the midterms. That’s why I was there to help Chris Pappas, who’s a tremendous candidate. What you’ve seen is we’ve got now an incredible candidates that are running all over the country. We are going to be focusing on a forward looking agenda to counteract all the crap that’s been going on with this administration. When you look at the enthusiasm of our voters that are showing up, the people in the middle moderate Republicans, Independents that hate the chaos and the corruption and the costs going up, I am feeling better and better about how Democrats are doing every single day. The polls show that the president, some of them including one Fox News poll similar to some of the things that you’ve been showing the president’s approval ratings are way underwater when it comes to his handling of the economy. That’s what people are talking about in New Hampshire and Minnesota. Any state across the country, they go in the grocery store and the president can tell them inflation isn’t a factor, but they just see the prices going up, a doubling of the price of coffee. That’s what they’re seeing out there right now. He can say what he wants. He can do what he wants on Truth Social and blame Fox News when they put a post on and say, hey, we don’t like them, except maybe some of their anchors are great and bully on the media but the facts are there for the American people the minute they walk into a grocery store.”

Tapper said, “So 2028, you’re not ruling it out, fair to say?”

Klobuchar said, “No. I am focused on my job in the Senate, and I’m really focused on our great candidates that are up all across the country. Anyone else that’s not doing that right now, I think that they better look at what Donald Trump is doing to our economy and doing to our democracy and constitution.”

