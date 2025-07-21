Acting ICE Director: We Want to Go After Employers Exploiting People

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said that many of the agency’s worksite enforcement actions have been going to locations with potential human trafficking, child exploitation or other crimes and “We want to go ahead and exploit those American businesses that are illegally taking credit off the men and women that they have working for them. We are going after the businesses as well.”

Lyons said, “We hear all the time, from the left and the right, hey, we’ll support you if you have a criminal warrant, search warrant signed by a judge. And when you see a lot of the worksite that we’ve done, like the marijuana grow farm or the events on June 6 that led to the riots and the protesting of us in L.A., they were actual federal criminal warrants that ICE was going to a location that either had possible human trafficking, child exploitation, or some type of criminal event. That’s what ICE is focused on right now.”

He added, “We’re not just focused on the illegal migrants or the people working illegally. We want to go ahead and exploit those American businesses that are illegally taking credit off the men and women that they have working for them. We are going after the businesses as well.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett