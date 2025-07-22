Fmr. Obama ICE Director: Flooding ICE Into NYC Is Warranted, System Failed

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” John Sandweg, who served as acting ICE Director under President Obama, said that flooding ICE officers into New York is somewhat warranted and “there are individuals who are at large in New York City that ICE needs to round up.” And the shooting of an off-duty Border Patrol agent was a failure of the system.

Host Connell McShane asked, “What do you make of that comment and strategy, he’s going to flood in ICE officers, even more so, to New York?”

Sandweg responded, “I think that some of this is called for in the sense that there are individuals who are at large in New York City that ICE needs to round up. This never should have happened, right? The system’s clearly failed in this instance. On the other hand, though, what concerns me more, Connell, is, I think when we look at what happened here, when we evaluate the impact of the sanctuary policy, we also need to look at ICE’s operational tactics right now. … Hitting worksites, kind of doing operations that are designed to round up large numbers of people instead of getting guys like this, right? Going after guys like this is more tedious, slower work. It results in a lower number of arrests. But, as we can tell, when you get arrests like this, right? It makes a bigger impact. The problem is…guys like these guys don’t go — they don’t work a job.”

