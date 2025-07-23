Dem Rep. Beatty: Economic Numbers Are Just Made Up, ‘What They’re Reporting Are Just Numbers’

During an interview on CBS News on Tuesday, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) argued that economic indices on the stock market, employment, and inflation are just being made up by the Trump administration and “what they’re reporting are just numbers and we don’t know how much accuracy [there] is.”

Host and CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett asked, “Congresswoman, the White House says, repeatedly, and there are some numbers that back them up on this, the stock market is up, investment in this country is up, employment is up or stable, inflation is down or stable. Most of the economic indices they point to are on the upswing. And yet, you sound so glum, why?”

Beatty responded, “Well, because what they’re reporting are just numbers and we don’t know how much accuracy [there] is. Maybe there’s a reason why he’s also been on the attack against Jay Powell with the Federal Reserve and wanting to remove him. So, here’s what we do know: When you go into the grocery store, prices are up. Here’s what you do know: The things that the American people pay for that [help] them live their lives, put a roof over their head, those things aren’t applicable, it’s not happening. I think they make up numbers. I have no trust in this president or the administration, because what they say is counter to what we’re doing in government. They would tell you that Medicaid and Medicare [are] okay. They would tell you that they’re not dismantling the Department of Education. They would tell you all of those things while we know the fact is, they’re cutting billions of dollars from those needed services.”

