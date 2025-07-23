Dem Rep. Espaillat: I Support Mamdani on Economics, ‘We’ll Argue’ About Intifada 

During an interview on CBS News on Tuesday, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) commented on New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) by saying, “I am supporting him on his affordability proposal. And we’ll argue about comments that he may or may have not said, and I hope to swing him my way” on the globalize the intifada slogan.

Host and CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett asked, “Zohran Mamdani has never said the words globalize the intifada, but he’s also been reluctant to criticize that, leading some to accuse him of toying with antisemitism or antisemitic remarks, how do you evaluate that?”

Espaillat answered, “I’m fully pro-Israel. I have spoken to him about it. We’re going to have our differences. I like his message on affordability, many of my constituents are being displaced because they can’t afford to live in the city that they love and they grew up in. So, I am supporting him on his affordability proposal. And we’ll argue about comments that he may or may have not said, and I hope to swing him my way. I am sure that he is flexible at looking at others…he committed to protecting and supporting all New Yorkers, including Jewish New Yorkers. I am very concerned about antisemitism rising in New York City and across the country, and I will fight every day of my life to make sure that we push back on it and I will continue to have that conversation with Zohran Mamdani.”

