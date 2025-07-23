Graham: Special Counsel Likely Needed for Russia Collusion Hoax

Tuesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) revealed he was open to the possibility of a special counsel to investigate the Obama administration’s involvement in promoting a 2017 narrative that the 2016 Trump presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government to win that year’s presidential election.

“Do you believe there should be a Special Counsel appointed to look into Obamagate?” Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters asked.

Graham replied, “I believe we’re getting close, and let me tell you why. Jeff Sessions recused himself because of his ties to the campaign. He appointed Mueller, and the rest is history. That investigation was right to its core, the FBI — you had a lawyer for the FBI get charged with a crime of manipulating evidence to the court to get a warrant. Now, how did all that happen? I think the predicate for that was laid before the Mueller investigation began.”

“All of these nefarious characters that helped with the Mueller investigation were the same people Obama was talking to before Trump came into office,” the South Carolina Republican lawmaker added. “Yes, I think this is something we may wind up having to do, because there is some there, there. These new documents really are important, and to me, stunning.”

